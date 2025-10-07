Trump’s DHS Releases Zero Migrants into U.S. for Fifth Consecutive Month

For the fifth consecutive month this year, President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released zero migrants into the United States interior.

“September marked the fifth consecutive month with ZERO releases by the Border Patrol along the southwest border, compared to 9,144 releases in September 2024,” DHS officials boasted in a news release.

The elimination of the federal government’s Catch and Release policy is a massive victory for the Trump administration — particularly after former President Joe Biden blew the pipeline wide open with a network.

Under Biden, it is estimated that millions of migrants were released into the U.S. interior in just four years. Biden’s Catch and Release network was aided by several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) with a financial stake in getting as many migrants into the U.S. interior as possible, as their federal contracts and budgets depended on it.

Last year, for instance, Alliance for a Safe Texas issued the bombshell report that revealed how the Biden administration funneled nearly $800 million to Catholic Charities USA to help facilitate its illegal immigration pipeline.

Also under Trump, DHS officials note, Fiscal Year 2025 ended with the fewest southern border crossings in 55 years, with less than 238,000 migrants crossing in the last 12 months.

