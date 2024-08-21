Feds Gave Catholic Charities Almost $800 Million That Helped Shelter, Transport Biden’s Migrants into U.S. Communities

Congress and President Joe Biden’s government have reportedly paid the Texas arm of Catholic Charities USA $769 million since 2021 to help deliver a huge population of poor migrants into U.S. communities, workplaces, and housing.

“Catholic Charities has a history of prioritizing the needs of migrants over those of Americans,” said Sheena Rodriguez, the president of Alliance for a Safe Texas, which champions border security and anti-trafficking programs. “I’ve spoken with numerous homeless Americans who claimed they were forced out of [a Catholic Charities] shelter in the dead of night to accommodate the influx of illegal migrants,” she told Breitbart News.

On August 16, she reported:

Obligated prime grant awards for Catholic Charities locations in Texas amount to $769,192,082.35 (often contractual amounts), of which $450,462,304.35 is reported as outlayed (actual funds paid out so far).

The funding helped shelter and transport many migrants from the border region to U.S. communities and workplaces. The funding was only a small part of President Joe Biden’s catch-and-release welcome for roughly 10 million legal, illegal, and quasi-legal migrants from 2021 to 2024.

WATCH — Democrat Rep. Garamendi: Harris “Did What She Was Supposed to Do” with Border:

Catholic leaders are defending Catholic Charities’ participation in the government’s migration-based economic strategy which divides many foreign families, kills many migrants, cuts Americans’ wages, drives up housing costs, expands U.S. poverty, and reduces the incentive for U.S. trade with developing countries.

The catch-and-release network of shelters and buses also brings criminals into many U.S. communities.

The group’s “disregard for the plight of our own citizens is a cause for concern,” Rodriguez told Breitbart News.

The sad truth, NGOs like Catholic Charities receive far more federal money for the care of illegal migrants, which fosters blatant discrimination against American citizens. As a pro-life advocate and former crisis pregnancy center volunteer counselor, I remain thankful for the faithful in the Catholic Church, which is historically a staunch advocate for life. However, Catholic Charities turns a blind eye to the devastating number of abortions pushed on the unprecedented number of unaccompanied minors and abused migrant women flooding into the U.S. on the taxpayer dime. Catholic Charities also continues to work alongside other organizations such as the IOM [International Organization for Migration] and the UNICEF that are publicly anti-life. Catholic Charities claims to recognize a country’s right to sovereign borders, yet lobbyists for Catholic Charities and the USCCB advocate against border security legislation on the state and federal levels. Catholic Charities and the USCCB have deceived Catholics and continue to use their charitable donations and billions of taxpayer dollars to actively work against the true beliefs of Catholicism.

Catholic Charities USA is legally independent of the Catholic Church, but church leaders vigorously defend its role in the unpopular transfer of migrants into Americans’ society. “I am honored to receive criticism and to be maligned for the defense of the immigrant,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York said in December 2023.

WATCH — Former Obama ICE Director: Harris “Owns” Part of “Untenable’ Border We Had Under Biden Whether or Not She Was “Czar”:

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is defending Catholic Charities’ role in the federal government’s strategy of extracting migrant workers, consumers, and renters from poor countries to help inflate the scale and value of the U.S. consumer economy:

Since 2019, the federal government has provided funding to support the humanitarian aid offered by nonprofit organizations to migrants, given increased needs along the U.S.-Mexico border and in the interior of the United States. Some Catholic organizations have applied for and received this funding, just as some receive public funding for their disaster relief efforts, to enhance the security of their facilities, to address homelessness, and for other legitimate ends. They do not profit from this type of funding, which can only be used for prescribed purposes.

“Catholics are compelled by Sacred Scripture and Church doctrine to recognize all as brothers and sisters and serve them accordingly,” the statement said.

The group’s press secretary did not return calls from Breitbart News.

A plurality of Catholics want less immigration, according to a June 2024 report by a church-affiliated survey team.

Forty-three percent of 1,342 self-identified Catholics said they want the inflow reduced, according to a summary by the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA) at Georgetown University. Just 23 percent favor more migration, even though 37 percent of the respondents said they are Latinos and 41 percent said they are Democrats. Just 30 percent said they were Republican.

“The methodology used in the study is excellent,” admitted retired Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, a leading advocate for more migration. “At least 46 percent of our Catholics need better instruction on what the church teaches so that their opinions on migration will be informed by Catholic social teaching,” he added in an August 21 article for Catholic Review.

The scale and impact of the group’s operations in Texas have prompted conflict with the Texas government.

In July, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an appeal after a district judge shut down a state investigation of Annunciation House, the Rio Grande Valley unit of Catholic Charities. After an investigation, Texas “found that Annunciation House is in a category of its own among these NGOs, openly operating in violation of the [Texas] law without any pretense of trying to comply with the law,” Paxton reported in July, adding:

According to Annunciation House’s in-court admissions, its employees enter Mexico to retrieve aliens, including aliens who have been denied entry by Border Patrol, to bring them into the United States. Its website describes Annunciation House as “the primary receiving site for refugees who have fallen from the border wall.” And its Executive Director admitted under oath that he will not let law enforcement into the facility, using the excuse that the presence of law enforcement will “frighten” the illegal aliens. … For too long, Annunciation House has flouted the law and contributed to the worsening illegal immigration crisis at Texas’s border with Mexico … I am appealing this case and will continue to vigorously enforce the law against any NGO engaging in criminal conduct.

Extraction Migration

Since at least 1990, the federal government has quietly adopted a policy of Extraction Migration to grow the consumer economy after it helped investors move the high-wage manufacturing sector to lower-wage countries.

The migration policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries. The additional workers, white-collar graduates, consumers, and renters push up stock values by shrinking Americans’ wages, subsidizing low-productivity companies, boosting rents, and spiking real estate prices.

The little-recognized economic policy has loosened the economic and civic feedback signals that animate a stable economy and democracy. It has pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors, reduced Americans’ productivity and political clout, slowed high-tech innovation, shrunk trade, crippled civic solidarity, and incentivized government officials and progressives to ignore the rising death rate of discarded, low-status Americans.

Donald Trump’s campaign team recognizes the economic impact of migration. Biden’s unpopular policy is “flooding America’s labor pool with millions of low-wage illegal migrants who are directly attacking the wages and opportunities of hard-working Americans,” said a May statement from Trump’s campaign.

The secretive economic policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors and government agencies with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers. Similar policies have damaged citizens and economies in Canada and the United Kingdom.

The colonialism-like policy has also damaged small nations and has killed hundreds of Americans and thousands of migrants, including many on the taxpayer-funded jungle trail through the Darien Gap in Panama.