Watch Live: Pam Bondi Testifies Before Senate

Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, October 7.
The oversight hearing of the Department of Justice comes after Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley revealed that the Biden FBI was spying on Republican Senators during Operation Arctic Frost.
The Department of Justice is also dealing with crime in Democrat-run cities and threats against ICE agents as it pursues President Trump’s law and order agenda.
