Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is continuing to arrest illegal aliens with violent criminal records across the United States despite the government shutdown.

This week, as the federal government remains shut down after Democrats made a list of demands from the Trump administration, ICE agents arrested a series of illegal aliens, some of whom have been convicted of child sex crimes, manslaughter, and domestic violence, among other crimes.

“Our brave ICE law enforcement will not be deterred by the Democrats’ government shutdown or by violence against them from removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our communities,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Our officers continue to risk their lives every day to arrest criminal illegal aliens despite not getting paid and the more than 1000% increase in assaults against them. Just yesterday, DHS arrested criminal illegal aliens convicted of child sex crimes, assault, domestic abuse, manslaughter, drug trafficking, and burglary. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem criminals are not welcome in the United States. [Emphasis added]

In particular, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Jose Alberto Hernandez-Alvarado of Mexico, who has been convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Dallas County, Texas.

Kemar Hamilton, an illegal alien from Jamaica, was also arrested by ICE agents after having been convicted of manslaughter and assault in the Bronx in New York City.

ICE agents arrested illegal alien Walid Soualmia of Algeria. Soualmia has been convicted of domestic abuse involving a dangerous weapon and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in Cherokee County, Iowa.

Hugo Martinez-Jaimes, an illegal alien from Mexico, and William Sierra-Galeano, an illegal alien from Colombia, were arrested by ICE agents as well. Martinez-Jaimes has been convicted of attempting to traffic cocaine in Columbus County, North Carolina, while Sierra-Galeano has been convicted of attempted burglary in White Plains, New York.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.