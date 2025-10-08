Trump Praises Peace Plan Between Israel, Hamas: ‘Great Day’

President Donald Trump praised a peace plan, the first phase of which Israel and Hamas “both signed off on,” and highlighted how it was a “GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel,” and other nations.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”

“This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen,” Trump added. “BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!”

Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson reported that during a roundtable event on Antifa, Trump stated that a deal to end the ongoing Israel-Hamas war was “very close.”

During the event, Trump was also handed a note by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which he revealed that it said a peace deal was “very close” to being agreed on.

“I was just given a note by the Secretary of State saying that we’re very close to a deal in the Middle East,” Trump said.

Trump had announced on Saturday that Israel had “agreed to a proposed withdrawal line,” and that a ceasefire would start “when Hamas” also agreed to it.

“After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE.”