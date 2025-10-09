Gavin Newsom Threatens to Pull Out of Governors’ Group If No Anti-Trump Protest

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) threatened Monday to pull out of the National Governors Association unless the group condemns President Donald Trump’s decision to send the National Guard across state boundaries to stop left-wing protests.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump deployed the California National Guard to Oregon to quell anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests in Portland after a federal judge blocked his attempt to mobilize the Oregon National Guard for the same purpose.

Newsom said that if the National Governors Association did not object, it was not worth being a member.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

In a letter to the National Governors Association on Monday, Newsom urged all governors “to denounce this infringement of state sovereignty and unequivocally tell the federal government that it is unacceptable to deploy troops from one state to another, over the objections of the Governor where troops are being sent.” He wrote that if members of the group can’t unite to condemn Trump’s actions, he will withdraw California’s membership from the group. “It should not be difficult for state leaders, regardless of partisan affiliation, to agree that politicizing our states’ National Guard and deploying the Guard from one state into another, over the objections of the home-state Governor, harms the interests of states,” Newsom wrote. “That only states led by Governors from one party are currently bearing the brunt of this assault should not matter: history shows that norms, once broken, are difficult to repair, and the shoe can quickly be on the other foot.”

Newsom has failed thus far to win court cases against President Trump’s federalization of the California National Guard to maintain order and protect ICE agents and federal buildings in the Golden State.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has sent the Texas National Guard to Illinois to assist the Trump administration in fighting crime and anti-ICE protests there — over the vehement objections of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D).

