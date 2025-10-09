Nolte: Confederate Mayor Brandon Johnson Won’t Say He’d Deport Illegal If Wife Raped

Chicago’s Confederate Mayor, Brandon Johnson, was asked Wednesday if he would want an illegal alien deported if that illegal had raped his wife. The insurrectionist refused to answer.

At a press conference this week, a local journalist, William J. Kelly, challenged Johnson to put his elite self in the shoes of those victimized by the illegal aliens he is protecting by defying federal law.

Here’s how he answered—actually, how he didn’t answer:

“An illegal alien from Nicaragua grabbed a woman on the North Side last week, bashed her head into the sidewalk, knocked her unconscious, and raped her. If that had been your wife—“

At this point, one of the Confederate mayor’s confederate aides interrupts and says, “We’re not going to get into this.”

Nevertheless, Kelly persisted…

Even though it sounded as though the microphone had been taken away from him, Kelly raised his voice and asked: “Would you want ICE to deport that illegal alien—yes or no?”

Confederate Mayor Johnson simply answered with, “Let’s move on.”

Kelly refused to give up: “As a mayor, as a man, would you want to deport that rapist?”

Johnson then called on another so-called journalist, who apologized for being late due to traffic. This so-called journalist should’ve said, I’d like you to answer the previous question. The cuck did not.

Naturally, for those of us edging closer and closer to old age and death, this reminds us of the 1988 presidential campaign when the Democrat nominee for president, Michael Dukakis, was asked a similar question and seriously blew it:

This question was so devastating for Dukakis, it became one of the reasons the corporate media would stop challenging Democrats with tough questions. The Dukakis disaster awakened the media to the fact that most Democrat party policies cannot be defended, so it’s better to give them tongue baths. Four years later, Bill Clinton was so afraid of this question, he not only embraced the death penalty during the campaign, he raced down to Arkansas to ensure Ricky Ray Rector got the needle.

The other issue is the cold-bloodedness of Dukakis and now Johnson. If you asked President Trump that same question, his heart would leap out on his sleeve and you’d know exactly how he felt. Trump is not a politician afraid to express how he feels.

Democrats have no feelings. They are aloof and above it all. We are the eggs in their fascist omelette. We are the collateral damage in the nuclear blast of their social engineering.

Normal People are fleeing the failed city of Chicago and the failed state of Illinois. The only way to retain the population and the political power that comes with it is by importing unvetted third-worlders, and if a few barbarians who rape women on city sidewalks come with the mix, so be it.

Fewer people means fewer congressional seats for Democrats.

Fewer people mean fewer electoral votes in presidential elections.

RELATED: Go Ahead and Try to Arrest ICE Agents!

Democrats cannot govern. Normal People flee. So Democrats create these confederate sanctuary cities and states to illegally boost their population.

They are so desperate for power, they don’t want even one rapist or murderer or terrorist or drug dealer deported, because that one barbarian might be the difference between keeping or losing a congressional seat.

And why would Brandon Johnson care? His family has all kinds of security. What’s more, he obviously finds illegal aliens more valuable than Chicago’s legal residents, so why would he care more about the rape victim than the rapist?

Democrats are sociopaths. They are queering and mutilating our kids, emptying the prisons, importing the Third World, encouraging and committing violence against the federal government, and openly celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.