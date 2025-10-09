New Jersey Democrat gubernatorial candidate Rep. Mikie Sherrill on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump’s efforts to safeguard American cities from crime and illegal immigration.

During a debate with her opponent, former Rep. Jack Ciattarelli (R), Sherrill said, “Military members should not be on our streets. It makes people less safe,” Fox News reported.

Sherrill also claimed the president was moving troops across the country illegally.

“So, I have to say, when you look at this across the country, and when you look at the threats, and then you see the president saying, when he was with [Secretary of War Pete] Hegseth recently, that he’s going to use our U.S. cities as training grounds for our military, that is unacceptable. I will not stand for that as governor,” Sherrill added.

In August, Trump moved to mobilize 1,700 National Guardsmen to combat illegal immigration and crime that increased across the United States when former President Joe Biden (D) was in the White House, according to Breitbart News.

In response to Sherrill during the debate on Wednesday, Ciattarelli fired back at her, saying she had exhibited weakness when it came to the issue of public safety.

“She voted to get rid of qualified immunity. This is the bedrock of protection for local law enforcement. She has said that she’s considered reappointing the current attorney general, who’s considered to be the most anti-police attorney general we’ve ever had,” he stated.

“I’ve told the president, and the people of New Jersey, that he will never have to worry about New Jersey because as governor, we’ll have safe communities,” he continued. “We will be a law-and-order state again, and there will be a consequence for unruly, unlawful behavior.”

In September, an Emerson College poll found Ciattareli and Sherrill were in a statistical tie, Breitbart News reported:

President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Ciattarelli, amplified the survey on Truth Social Thursday, posting both the poll results and a message praising Ciattarelli as “tough on crime and cutting taxes.” Trump wrote that Ciattarelli “will be a GREAT Governor” and criticized Sherrill for supporting “Open Borders (again!), men playing in Women’s Sports, Transgender for everyone, and all of the things that almost DESTROYED America,” adding that she is “a big supporter of the perhaps future Communist Mayor of New York City.”

The outlet reported on Monday that the polls were narrowing.

“Sherrill has struggled in the past week as her polling slid and a new scandal — the revelation that she was blocked from walking with her graduating class at the United States Naval Academy due to alleged ties to a cheating scandal,” the article read. “She also infuriated both conservative and liberal voters by voting to condemn the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, then disparaging Kirk in a statement after voting.”