Former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, the Democrat nominee for governor in Virginia, has refused to withdraw her endorsement of Democrat attorney general candidate Jay Jones after text messages revealed him apparently fantasizing about a Republican lawmaker being fatally shot.

Spanberger’s refusal to withdraw her endorsement of Jones occurred during a debate between her and the Republican candidate, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.

“We just want to clarify, what you’re saying is, as of now, you still endorse Jay Jones as attorney general?” the moderator asked Spanberger.

“I’m saying, as of now, it’s up to every voter to make their own individual decision. I am running for governor. I am accountable for the words that I say, for the acts that I take, for the policies that I have put out,” Spanberger responded. “I am responsible for the policies I put out and the work I will endeavor to do tirelessly for the people.”

Spanberger repeatedly said that she condemned the rhetoric when the texts were made public.

Jones sent the text messages on August 8, 2022, to Republican Delegate Carrie Coyner, who was taken aback when he apparently wished that then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert and his children would be gunned down.