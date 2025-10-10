Democrats to Party at Napa Retreat During Government Shutdown

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and other Republicans are ditching their weekend fundraising event as the government shutdown drags on, while Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) continues to plan the Democrats’ fundraising vacation in California’s luxurious Napa Valley.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) “Napa Retreat” is reportedly “still on,” despite Gillibrand, the committee chair, suggesting to the Washington Examiner last week that plans could change if the shutdown continued.

While the invitation for the October 13-14 event lists Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) and other “Members of the Democratic Caucus” as hosts alongside Gillibrand, the freshman Maryland senator told the outlet, “I’m not hosting anything.”

“When we have a shutdown, we’re not going to be in Napa Valley,” Alsobrooks said.

The Republicans’ fundraiser is set to start Friday evening in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, and run through Sunday, but Thune has pulled out, Punchbowl News reported. Bloomberg reported that “other Republicans will scrap their weekend fundraising trips,” tTough it is unclear if that means all of them.”

The fundraisers come just days after Senate Democrats blocked the Republicans’ continuing resolution (CR) for the seventh time on Thursday, elongating the stress of furloughed government employees.

