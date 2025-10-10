Exclusive—Tom Homan Fights Tears Discussing Migrant Girl Violently Raped by Cartel Smugglers: ‘Everything Innocent, Pure Was Ripped from Her’

During an exclusive interview in Washington, DC, for The Alex Marlow Show podcast, Border Czar Tom Homan got emotional discussing a case he oversaw where a young migrant girl had been repeatedly violently raped by cartel smugglers.

“The time I actually talked to a little girl, she was about 9 years old, when she made that journey through the cartels and was raped multiple times by members of the cartel,” Homan, fighting tears, told Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow. “Now that little girl, her life will never be the same. Everything innocent and pure was ripped from her.”

The girl’s case is one of several reasons Homan said he is so motivated to secure the nation’s borders and end illegal immigration.

“So, that’s why I fight hard. And a lot of people ask, ‘Why do you get emotional when you’re on TV?’ Why do you get emotional in front of Congress? Because we can fix this,” Homan said.

“And I came back, we had the most secure border in the history of this nation under Trump 45. The Biden administration came in and unsecured it on purpose; it wasn’t by accident, it was by design,” Homan continued.

“Every morning, I woke up very pissed off because I knew, based on my years of experience and my investigations, okay, how many people died last night? How many women or young little girls got sexually assaulted last night? How many have been forced into labor to pay off smuggling fees? How many pounds of fentanyl came across last night to kill Americans? How many people from the terrorist countries got in last night? How much money did the cartel make last night?” Homan said.

