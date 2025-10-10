Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is “hurting real Americans for his own political survival,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said on Friday, asserting that Schumer lacks the “moral fortitude to do the right thing.”

Johnson explained that Democrats are continuing to keep the government shut down to appease the “far left base of their party.”

“It is shameful, and for what? Chuck Schumer, the architect of this shutdown, is trying to bow to the Marxist wing of his party. You heard him yesterday. He said, in his own words, every day of the shutdown, he said, quote, gets better for us. Better for who, Chuck? For the Democrats in the Senate, so you can bow to the Marxist base,” Johnson said, sharing a Politico headline asserting that Schumer’s critics are “satisfied.”

“Yeah, the far-left base, the party, is satisfied. They don’t mind the troops go without pay and civilian workers are furloughed. They don’t care. Former DNC chair, David Hogg, he heaped praise on Chuck Schumer as well. This is what Chuck Schumer was after. This is what he desires,” Johnson said, explaining that praise from the far left is what Schumer apparently desires.

“The praise from the far left. David Hogg said, quote, if credit where credit’s due, this is a big step up. A big step up while you’re delaying flights, while you’re making people go through this pain. The cofounder of the far-left group Indivisible said this yesterday publicly quote, Chuck Schumer hasn’t surrendered yet. I call that progress,” Johnson continued.

Johnson said there is one “inescapable fact,” and it is that Schumer is “hurting real Americans for his own political survival.”

“I’m gonna say that again. Chuck Schumer is hurting real Americans for his own political survival. If you’re a service member who’s not getting a paycheck, it’s because Chuck Schumer has to appease the Marxists.

“It’s plain and simple. Shame on you, Chuck. Every Senate Democrat who’s going along with this, you lack the moral fortitude to do the right thing,” he said, adding that this is the “first time in the history of the United States Congress that a party has shut down the government over a clean CR.”

WATCH the full presser below:

