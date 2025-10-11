California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton pointed out that former Rep. Katie Porter’s (D-CA) blowup on a reporter asking her how she intends to lure Trump voters into supporting her shows the “arrogance” and the “entitled attitude” of California Democrats.

While talking to Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday, Hilton spoke about Porter, who is hoping to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Hilton announced in April that he was running to be the next governor of California.

When asked his thoughts about an interview between Porter and reporter Julie Watts with CBS News California Investigates, in which Porter became irritated and threatened to end the interview after being asked how she intended to get Trump voters to vote for her, Hilton explained that her attitude in the interview “was really ripping the mask off not just her” but off of the Democrat Party in the state.

“I guess it’s good news in one sense. But, actually, the thing that I really feel is that yes, it’s about her and her terrible inept performance, and what it reveals about her. But, the deeper point is what it reveals about the Democratic Party, because the attitude that we saw on display in that was really ripping the mask off not just her, but the whole California Democrat machine. That arrogance, the entitled attitude, the, like, ‘How dare you ask me questions?’ This is what they are all like in California,” Hilton said.

“We’ve had fifteen years of one-party rule. They never get challenge, there’s never any accountability for their failures, they’ve got the worst results of any state in the country, we have the highest costs for gas, electricity, housing, rent, water, you name it, insurance. The highest unemployment rate, the highest poverty rate, the worst business climate.”

Hilton added that while everything in California is a “total disaster,” Democrats such as former Vice President Kamala Harris, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and Porter “keep trucking on” with the mindset that they can continue to stay in office forever,” which Hilton noted was “arrogant.”

“That’s the arrogance that you get when you’ve been in power too long, and I think people are sick of it. And, I think this was a real moment where people can see who these people are. That’s why I’m really confident, actually, that we’re going to win. I know people look at this race and think, ‘How’s a Republican going to win?’ I think we’re going to win because people are sick of these elitist Democrats in California and their terrible results, and we want change.”

Hilton pointed out that while the mid-term elections generally have a “lower turnout,” you can change the turnout in places such as California with a “positive campaign about the changes” that can be made, and by firing people up.