A New Jersey school board candidate reportedly sent a vile text message, attacking a Republican and current New Jersey school board member, according to a recent report.

Scott Semaya, who had been running as a candidate for the Marlboro Board of Education, reportedly sent text messages in a group chat entitled, “ThisBitchNeedsToDie,” which allegedly included members such as Mitesh Gandhi, the husband of one of the school board members, and Chad Hyett, the vice president of the school board, according to the New York Post.

In one of the messages in the group chat, Semaya, who is described as having “progressive liberal views,” reportedly wrote about Danielle Bellomo, “Bellomo must be cold — her nips could cut glass right n,” according to an alleged image of the text shared with the outlet.

Bellomo, who is described as a “President Trump-supporting mom of three,” told the outlet that finding out about the messages was “absolutely terrifying” and that she had been “absolutely shocked.”

“It sent chills down my spine,” Bellomo explained to the outlet, adding that “She’s seen several other images of the messages exchanged by the group.”

While Bellomo didn’t share “the additional images,” the other text messages viewed by Bellomo allegedly include group members talking about “very specific actions that they want to do” to her, according to the outlet.

After the images of the text messages surfaced, Semaya announced that he would be exiting the race, according to the outlet.

“These text messages are the first time I was able to see they don’t want me alive,” Bellomo expressed to the outlet.

Marlboro Township Mayor Jonathan Hornik labeled the text messages “completely unacceptable,” and stated that “Violence and threats of violence against public officials are seemingly becoming normalized.”

The report of Semaya sending a vile text message about Bellomo comes after the National Review obtained text messages that Virginia Democrat attorney general candidate Jay Jones sent in 2022 to Virginia House Delegate Carrie Coyner (R), entertaining thoughts about a hypothetical situation in which he would shoot former Virginia Speaker of the House of Delegates, Todd Gilbert.