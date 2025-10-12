Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Claims ‘There Is No Antifa, Nobody Knows What It Is’ Despite Promoting Antifa Handbook

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) claimed that “nobody” knows what the left-wing terrorist organization Antifa is and that it does not exist, despite promoting an Antifa “handbook” in a 2018 social media post.

Ellison was reacting to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s remarks at a recent White House roundtable on political violence during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC when he said, “There really is no Antifa as an institutional organization… Nobody even knows what it is.”

He went on to claim that “the first person I ever heard use the word Antifa was Donald J. Trump when he was going on about Charlottesville.”

A since-deleted X post made by Ellison in 2018 while he was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives shows him holding Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, authored by Rutgers University “antifascist historian” Mark Bray. The caption stated that the book would “strike fear in the heart” of President Donald Trump:

During the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020, the state AG’s son, Minneapolis City Councilman Jeremiah Ellison declared his “support” for Antifa:

“I hereby declare, officially, my support for ANTIFA,” the younger Ellison wrote on X. “Unless someone can prove to me ANTIFA is behind the burning of black and immigrant owned businesses in my ward, I’ll keep focusing on stopping the white power terrorist THE ARE ACTUALLY ATTACKING US!”

Keith Ellison’s claim that Antifa is not really an actual thing was met with ridicule and criticism online, with X users pointing out the clear hypocrisy: