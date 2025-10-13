Sister-in-Law of Mitt Romney Found Dead near SoCal Parking Garage

Carrie Elizabeth Romney, sister-in-law to former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, was found dead last Friday night in a Southern California parking garage.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed her death occurred in Valencia, a suburb of Los Angeles, last Friday night, per NBC LA:

Authorities responded at about 8:30 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of someone dead inside the garage in the 24500 block of Town Center Drive in the community north of Los Angeles. The woman jumped or fell from a five-story parking structure and died at the scene, law enforcement sources told NBC4 Investigates. The garage is near the Hyatt Regency hotel. She was identified by the medical examiner’s office as 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney. No cause of death was listed Monday afternoon.

Toxicology tests have been pending while her cause of death was listed as “deferred.” Authorities said that the death does not appear to involve foul play.

According to the Daily Mail, the “investigation is ongoing.”