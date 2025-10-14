A seven-time deported illegal alien is accused of killing six people in California after having been shielded from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by the sanctuary state.

Beto Cerillo-Bialva, a 53-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and charged with gross vehicular manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash in September.

According to police, Cerillo-Bialva was allegedly driving drunk with seven farmworkers in his vehicle when he hit a tree. As a result, six of the farmworkers died in the crash while Cerillo-Bialva and another passenger survived.

Those killed in the crash are 42-year-old Loreto Ricardo Hernandez, 34-year-old Fernando Silverio, 39-year-old Araon Ruiz Ruiz, 32-year-old Beymar Reynosa Rodriguez, 39-year-old Demetrio Celerino Francisco, and 57-year-old Pedro Lopez Gomez.

Cerillo-Bialva, ICE officials now reveal, had drunk driving convictions in 2020 and 2024 in California. After his 2024 drunk driving conviction, ICE tried to get custody of Cerillo-Bialva, but California’s sanctuary state law prevented police from handing him over to federal agents.

“This serial criminal killed six innocent souls. Governor Newsom has blood on his hands. This serial criminal should have never been released by California authorities,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “Sanctuary policies protect the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. ICE will do everything in our power to remove this serial drunk driver, abuser, and drug user from our country.”

Newsom’s office responded by deflecting responsibility in the case.

“It’s clear that this is an attempt to distract from the truth,” Diana Crofts-Pelayo, a spokeswoman for Newsom, said in a statement to local media. “This individual reentered the country several times under the federal government’s watch. Trump and Miller have little interest in public safety or protecting farmworkers.”

Cerillo-Bialva, aside from having been deported seven times and having several drunk driving convictions, has also been convicted of possession of cocaine, driving without a license, and violating a court-ordered restraining order for domestic abuse.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.