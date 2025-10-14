The Trump administration will continue to pay troops and law enforcement and issue more reductions in force of federal bureaucrats as the Democrat shutdown continues, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Tuesday.

“OMB is making every preparation to batten down the hatches and ride out the Democrats’ intransigence. Pay the troops, pay law enforcement, continue the RIFs [reductions in force], and wait,” OMB wrote on X.

As news outlets say that this Democrat shutdown could be one of the nation’s longest, the Trump administration has moved to pay the nation’s service members and law enforcement, and continue reductions in force (RIFs).

During a typical government shutdown federal workers are furloughed and do not receive pay. However, the Trump administration has moved to issue RIFs that eliminate a position within the morass of the federal government.

Initial reports have found that the Trump administration has already swiftly issued roughly 4,600 RIFs across many major departments of the federal government, including the Commerce Department, Education Department, Energy Department, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Treasury Department.

“The President, through OMB, has determined that agencies should operate more efficiently and has directed them to consider steps to optimize their workforces in light of the ongoing lapse in appropriations,” the Justice Department wrote in a legal filing.

“These RIF numbers from the court filing are just a snapshot in time. More RIFs are coming,” an OMB spokesman said.

“Democrats decided to shut down the government because they think free health care for illegal aliens is more important than the American people,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said.

“Chuck Schumer may think every day of the shutdown ‘gets better’ for the radical left, but the American people disagree,” she added. “President Trump is working hard to mitigate the pain caused by the Democrats by finding solutions to pay the military and fund other critical services that the Democrats couldn’t care less about.”