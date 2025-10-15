Shutdown Stunt: Democrats March to Empty Speaker’s Office to Demand Rep-Elect’s Swearing In

Democrats pulled another stunt two weeks into their shutdown, marching down to House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) office to demand the swearing in of Democrat Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ), even though Johnson was not even in his office.

Clearly showcasing their priorities, the Democrat protest, led by the members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, marched to Speaker Johnson’s empty office to demand the swearing in of Grijalva, who won her special election on September 23. Notably, Democrats view her swearing in as crucial to give them 218 signatures on the Epstein Files discharge petition, as she has promised that she would be the final signature.

However, Johnson was not there but believed to be at the White House for the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for the late Charlie Kirk, who was publicly assassinated on September 10 during a public speaking event at Utah Valley University.

Politico put it this way: “Chanting ‘swear her in,’ members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus and others walked into the office and then exited.”

In other words, the stunt was pure political theater, all while Democrats continue to refuse to reopen the government with the Republicans’ clean continuing resolution. Essentially, the protest serves as yet another example of the political calculus of the radical left, prioritizing political stunts over helping the American people.

That aside, Johnson has said that Grijalva will be sworn in when the House is back in session as they continue to wait for Democrats to agree to a clean reopening of the government.

Johnson on Tuesday added much-needed perspective to the Democrats’ longshot negotiating position, reminding the American people that they are demanding $1.5 trillion dollars in new spending funded by taxpayers.

“They would send a half a billion dollars to liberal news outlets by refunding the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. It would also restore up to $5 billion of American taxpayer funds for wasteful spending for international projects,” he said, providing specific examples.

“Here’s a couple of examples. This is in their legislation, their counterproposal on the CR to keep the lights open, this is what they want to do. They want to spend 24.6 million of your hard-earned dollars as a taxpayer for climate resilience in Honduras,” Johnson explained, also mentioning “spending for $13.4 million for civic engagement in Zimbabwe, $3.9 million for LGBTQI+ democracy grants [in] the Western Balkans, $2.9 million of your dollars for desert locust risk reduction in the Horn of Africa, and $2 million for ‘organizing for feminist democratic principles in Africa.'”

“We are not doing that,” Johnson said.

October 15 marks the fifteenth day of the Democrat government shutdown.

