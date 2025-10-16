Maryland Police Dept. Overwhelmed by Volunteers Tasked with Getting High for Officer Training

The Ocean City, Maryland, Police Department was overwhelmed with the volume of volunteers signing up to light a joint for an upcoming training to help officers recognize signs of marijuana impairment.

The beach town police department issued a call Tuesday for adults 21-years-old or over to participate in DUI training for local law enforcement. The same day, the police department closed sign-ups and halted registration.

The local law enforcement department wrote:

The Ocean City Police Department and the Volunteers NeededThe Ocean City Police Department and the Montgomery County Police Department are teaming up for a Cannabis Green Lab during the annual Maryland Highway Safety Office (MHSO Zero Deaths Maryland ) DUI Conference, and we need your help!

We’re looking for 12–14 volunteers (21+) to smoke cannabis for educational purposes while officers learn to recognize cannabis impairment. The Green Lab helps both officers and participants better understand the effects and levels of impairment caused by cannabis, all in a safe, controlled setting.

UPDATE (10/14/25 9:12 p.m.): We’ve received an overwhelming number of participant sign-ups and are no longer accepting… Posted by Ocean City Police Department on Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Fox 5 DC wrote:

The event, part of the Maryland Highway Safety Office’s annual DUI Conference, will be held on Sunday, October 26, from noon to 4 p.m. Ocean City Police and Montgomery County Police are partnering with Cannabis Green Lab to host the session in a controlled, educational setting, officials say. The program allows officers to observe real-time cannabis impairment while participants consume cannabis they bring themselves. Lunch and shuttle transportation will be provided.

Forty student officers will participate in the training and will help the next generation of law enforcement learn to observe the signs of impairment.

Ocean City Police Department wrote in an update, “We’ve received an overwhelming number of participant sign-ups and are no longer accepting additional volunteers at this time. If you’ve already reached out, we’ll be in touch by the end of the day Wednesday. Thank you for your interest and support.”