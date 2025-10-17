The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien employed as a police officer, with a badge, gun, and pension, in Hanover Park, Illinois.

This week, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Radule Bojovic of Montenegro as part of Operation Midway Blitz, which has netted nearly 1,000 arrests in the sanctuary state of Illinois thus far.

According to ICE, Bojovic first arrived in the United States on a B-2 tourist visa. He was required to depart by the end of March in 2015, but failed to do so and has lived illegally in the U.S. since.

Bojovic was able to become a police officer in Hanover Park, a suburb of the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois.

“Governor J.B. Pritzker doesn’t just allow violent illegal aliens to terrorize Illinois’s communities, he allows illegal aliens to work as sworn police officers,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Radule Bojovic violated our nation’s laws and was living illegally in the United States for 10 years — what kind of police department gives criminal illegal aliens badges and guns? It’s a felony for aliens to even possess a firearm. A so-called law enforcement officer who is actively breaking the law. [Emphasis added]

In January of this year, Bojovic was approved by the Pension Board of Trustees and his starting salary as a police officer was about $79,000 a year. ICE officials said Bojovic’s earnings this year cost American taxpayers more than $205,000, including more than $9,200 in FICA and Medicare taxes.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is restoring law and order. Criminal illegal aliens have no place in our communities, especially on our police forces,” McLaughlin said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.