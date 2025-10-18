Watch: Stephen A. Smith Says a Vance-Rubio Power Ticket Unbeatable in 2028

ESPN firebrand Stephen A. Smith continues to scorch the Democratic Party, ending his Thursday radio show by saying no Democrat could take down a presidential ticket of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in 2028.

“Who has the best chance to defeat Vance and Rubio on the Dem side in 2028?” a listener tweeted.

“The answer would be no one,” Smith responded. “Not a damn soul.”

Smith, an avowed independent, though he reportedly has voted for Democrats in the past including the Harris-Walz ticket in 2024, has been hammering the Democratic Party for months, vowing he will never “apologize” for doing so.

He’s even gone so far to tell Fox News’s Sean Hannity that he could beat any Democrat the party put up in the next presidential race.

Though Smith claims the hypothetical Vance-Rubio 2028 GOP ticket would be unbeatable, he did say he would like to see someone like Sen. John Ossoff (D-GA) run for the top office.

“Ossoff out of Georgia. I think that he — I like him. I like how he sounds. I do,” Smith said.

Republicans view Ossoff’s seat as a GOP opportunity in the 2026 midterm cycle, according to Fox News, as he’s seeking re-election in a state won decisively by President Donald Trump in 2024.

Smith said if the Israel-Hamas peace deal negotiated by the Trump administration continues to be successful, beating the power duo of Vance and Rubio will nearly impossible.

“But I gotta be honest with you,” Smith told his Sirius XM audience, “if this Israel-Hamas deal comes out to be more positive than anything else, I don’t think anybody’s going to be able to compete with Marco Rubio, who Trump called maybe the greatest secretary of state in American history.”

“Marco Rubio gets things done,” Smith added, listing off the former Florida senator’s various job titles which include national security advisor. “He is no joke. I put him above Vice President Vance, I can tell you that much.”

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.