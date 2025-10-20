House Republicans Blowing Away Democrats in Fundraising

House Republicans are blowing away Democrats in fundraising — which is particularly significant in an off year — the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) announced this week.

House Republicans had a record-breaking fundraising haul in the third quarter of the year, bringing in $24 million from July through September. Of that, $14 million arrived in September alone. For greater perspective, the NRCC raised $9.3 million in September in 2023, the previous off year. In 2023’s third quarter, the NRCC raised $18.5 million total.

“This announcement comes as NRCC Patriots in swing districts have outraised vulnerable incumbent Democrats for the third consecutive quarter,” an NRCC statement reads.

NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson (R-NC) stated, “House Republicans are firing on all cylinders. Our majority funded the federal government, and we’re delivering for working families and building unstoppable momentum heading into 2026.”

“With President Trump leading the charge and voters rallying behind our conservative agenda, we’re raising record-breaking resources to hold the House and grow our majority,” Hudson added.

In all, the NRCC raised $93 million this year and has $46 million cash on hand as it gears up for key swing state races across the country.

Notably, during the last quarter, the NRCC outraised the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), pulling in $32.3 million to the DCCC’s $29.1 million.

Politico notes that incumbent Republicans “still have a distinct cash advantage” moving forward as Democrats struggle to close the gap:

All told, battleground incumbents are stockpiling cash now ahead of huge midterm fights. The median targeted Republican had $1.7 million in their campaign account at the end of September compared to just over $1.5 million for the targeted median Democrat. … Overall, only three of 31 House Republicans targeted by the DCCC brought in more funds this quarter compared to the previous quarter. But Republicans largely maintained a cash on hand advantage over Democrats, thanks to funds built up in the first half of the year. … The median House Republican targeted by the DCCC raised $614,000, while the median House Democrat targeted by the NRCC raised $612,000, according to the POLITICO analysis.

The NRCC’s update comes as Democrats reach day 20 of their government shutdown, refusing to agree to the Republicans’ clean continuing resolution (CR) and instead sticking to a list of unreasonable demands. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) walked through many of these demands during a press conference last week, including $1.5 trillion in new spending funded by taxpayers.

“They would send a half a billion dollars to liberal news outlets by refunding the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. It would also restore up to $5 billion of American taxpayer funds for wasteful spending for international projects,” he offered as examples of unreasonable demands.

“Here’s a couple of examples. This is in their legislation, their counter proposal on the CR to keep the lights open, this is what they want to do. They want to spend 24.6 million of your hard-earned dollars as a taxpayer for climate resilience in Honduras,” Johnson said.

“They want to spend 13.4 million for civic engagement in Zimbabwe. They want to send 3.9 million for LGBTQI+ democracy grants [in] the Western Balkans. They want to spend 2.9 million of your dollars for desert locust risk reduction in the Horn of Africa and two million for, quote, ‘organizing for feminist democratic principles in Africa,’” he added.