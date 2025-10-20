Nolte: CNN Admits Polls Show Trump Winning the Shutdown Battle

Far-left CNN has been forced to admit that President Trump is winning the political debate against the Democrats and the fake media in the ongoing government shutdown battle.

During the government shutdown in Trump’s first term, the president watched his approval ratings drop by three points as an average of 61 percent of those polled primarily blamed him.

Fast-forward to today and Trump’s average approval rating during the shutdown is up by a point as fewer than half of those polled, 48 percent, blame him for the shutdown.

What I find even more remarkable is that Trump’s numbers sit where they do today even though the president has said he intends to use the shutdown to fire bureaucrats and permanently shutter government programs beloved by Democrats. And it’s not just Trump saying that. His administration has made clear that they intend to take advantage of the shutdown for this purpose, and the effort has already begun.

In the past, the media would have effectively sold Trump’s “threats” to the public as “divisive” and “blackmail.” You can see the 2013-era media ensuring those comments backfire on a Republican president.

Not this time.

Which proves two things…

First, this is more proof the regime media has lost almost all the influence it once had to shape the agenda and manipulate public opinion to aid and abet the Democrat Party. These days, Trump and his people go over the corporate media’s heads. Every day they saturate the airwaves and online world with a concise, clear, and common sense-driven message, and this in turn obliterates the fake media’s ability to 1) choose the narrative, 2) set the terms of the debate, and 3) get the better of Republicans.

Here’s a good example… Watch Jim Jordan take this hack apart:

Second, with the media so weakened and feckless, all Democrats have is themselves and their message, which can only mean political disaster. Democrats leaders are either old and exhausted (Schumer, Pelosi, etc…) or crazy (AOC, Schiff, Sanders, etc…). And they have no message, other than, We won’t reopen the government until something-something health care and something-something we’re not sure.

It’s a complicated, ill-defined message, which is the only thing it can be because the Democrat Party’s demands are absurd.

The GOP, meanwhile, has a simple message: We’re not going to approve taxpayer dollars going to fund health care for illegal aliens, and if you Democrats want anything else, we are happy to negotiate after you reopen the government.

If you’re wondering why the left freaks out over any reform taking place in the media, even installing a leftist like Bari Weiss at CBS, this is why. The Democrat Party’s agenda is lunacy, and without a corrupt media effectively rigging the national debate they cannot prevail.

