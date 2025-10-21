President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is using several tools to pressure illegal aliens to self-deport from the United States, including via their pocketbooks.

DHS officials revealed exclusively to Breitbart News that the agency has issued more than 31,600 fine notices to illegal aliens, totaling more than $9.6 billion.

“Our message is clear: If you’re in the country illegally, leave now or face the consequences,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin told Breitbart News.

In particular, DHS is asking illegal aliens to self-deport from the United States using the agency’s CBP Home mobile application, where they can report their self-deportation and, in return, secure a stipend from the federal government.

“Illegal aliens should use the CBP Home app to fly home for free and receive $1,000 stipend, while preserving the option to return the legal, right way,” McLaughlin said. “It’s an easy choice: Leave voluntarily and receive $1,000 check or stay and wait till you are fined $1,000 a day, arrested, and deported without a possibility to return legally.”

Last month, DHS officials said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was on pace to deport almost 600,000 illegal aliens by the end of the first year of Trump’s second term.

Some two million illegal aliens, DHS officials said, are no longer in the United States — 1.6 million of whom they said have self-deported and more than 400,000 of whom have been deported by ICE agents.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News editor in chief Alex Marlow, McLaughlin said Americans can expect deportations to rapidly increase as ICE has hired about 5,000 new agents to help enforce federal immigration law.

“We are certainly on our way, but we expect those numbers to rise,” McLaughlin said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.