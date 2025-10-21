WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the Democrat lawmakers’ shutdown strategy is extortion and Republicans will not give in to “this crazy plot of theirs.”

Trump’s comments came on day 20 of the government shutdown during a lunch with Republican senators in the Rose Garden Club, as Democrats have repeatedly opposed a stopgap continuing resolution (CR) that would fund the government at the 2024 levels approved by then-President Joe Biden.

“I wanted to say from the beginning, our message has been very simple: We will not be extorted on this crazy plot of theirs. They’ve never done this before. Nobody has. You always vote for an extension,” Trump said.

“Chuck Schumer and the Senate Democrats need to vote for the clean, bipartisan CR and reopen our government. It’s got to be reopened right now,” he added.

Trump labeled Schumer and Democratic lawmakers “obstructionists,” noting that he projects his administration will have secured $20 trillion in investments into the United States before the first year of his second term is through.

“They are the obstructionists, and the reason they’re doing it is because we’re doing so well. We’re doing well all over the world. We’re doing well with the close to $20 trillion that I just told you about,” he said.

While Republicans look to pass a clean CR without any strings attached, Democrats are seeking to extend Obamacare subsidies as well as reverse a provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill that prevents noncitizens and illegal aliens from receiving taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits.

Trump invited Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) to speak at the conclusion of his remarks, and he emphasized that the Republicans in attendance had repeatedly voted in favor of the CR during cloture votes.

“This is the fourth week of the Democrat shutdown, but we are all here today because your Republican team in the Senate is unified,” Thune told Trump.

“This is now the longest full shutdown in history, but everybody here has voted now 11 different times to open up the government, and we are going to keep voting to open up the government,” he added.

Thune said that eventually, Democrats in the upper chamber will “hopefully” come along.

“And eventually, the Democrats, hopefully sooner or later, are going to come around. Mr. President, your agenda is the right one for this country,” Thune added. “This is your team. We are your partners in achieving and implementing the agenda that you campaigned on and the American people voted for.”