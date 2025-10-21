Trump-Endorsed Republican Enters Race Challenging Thomas Massie

President Donald Trump’s choice to challenge Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) in a Republican primary formally entered the race Tuesday.

Ed Gallrein officially launched his campaign for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, challenging the incumbent Massie, who has increasingly found himself at odds with Trump’s America First agenda.

“I’ve dedicated my life to serving my country, and I’m ready to answer the call again,” Gallrein said. “This district is Trump Country. The President doesn’t need obstacles in Congress – he needs backup. I’ll defeat Thomas Massie, stand shoulder to shoulder with President Trump, and deliver the America First results Kentuckians voted for.”

Trump, as Breitbart News reported, urged Gallrein to challenge Massie in next year’s primary, saying in a Truth post Friday that Gallrein will have his “Complete and Total Endorsement” should he jump into the race.

The President called Massie “third rate” and “a Weak and Pathetic RINO” who “must be thrown out of office, ASAP!”

“The incredible people of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District gave us a mandate to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and the person that will help us do that is Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, and Fifth Generation Kentucky Farmer, Captain Ed Gallrein, a true America First Patriot,” Trump said, making clear that should Gallrein decide to run, he would have “my Complete and Total Endorsement.”

“RUN, ED, RUN — MAGA!” Trump added.

Gallrein’s campaign touts his deep roots in Kentucky, stating his family has farmed there for over 100 years – building the state’s largest dairy farm and Gallrein Grain Farms, one of Kentucky’s largest grain operations.

The campaign’s statement says Gallrein was inspired by President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s to become a Navy SEAL officer, serving for three decades and rising to the rank of Captain. He served multiple times on SEAL Team Six, deploying in Panama, Afghanistan, and Iraq, and earned four Bronze Stars, including the Combat Parachute Badge for leadership and actions in a combat zone, along with two Presidential Unit Citations for his unit’s extraordinary heroism against an armed enemy.

Gallrein did not spare words when attacking Massie’s record of voting against Trump.

“Thomas Massie has become one of the biggest roadblocks to President Trump’s America First agenda,” Gallrein said in his statement. “When Trump fought for historic tax cuts, Massie voted no. When Trump tried to fully fund border security, Massie stood in the way. President Trump endorsed me because Kentuckians deserve a Congressman who will stand with our President, not against him.”

Massie’s campaign account on X has used Gallrein’s announcement to aggressively solicit donations.

With Gallrein in the race, Massie will need every penny.

