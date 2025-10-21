President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is “gonezo,” and far-left New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (D) seems to be the leader of the Democrat Party.

Trump’s comments came in response to a question from Breitbart News during a Diwali celebration in the Oval Office, alongside tech leaders and Cabinet officials.

The president observed that with Mamdani, who he said would maybe run for president despite not being a natural-born citizen, the Democrats have blown past socialism and straight into communism.

“They skipped socialism and they went down to communism. No, he’s a communist, and he’s going to be, maybe, the mayor of New York. I don’t know. Maybe, you know, polls are wrong, but these polls seem to be pretty consistent. But he would be, I would say he would be the leader of the party,” Trump said when asked if the party is more Mamdani’s than it is Schumer’s or House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ (D-NY).

Trump said that Schumer is not the leader of the party, but noted he would be willing to meet with Schumer as Democrats continue to vote against opening the government.

“It’s not Schumer. Schumer is shot. He’s shot; this poor guy. I feel sorry for him. I’ve known him for a long time, but… I think he’s mentally gone. He’s been beat up by young radical lunatics. And I think that Chuck Schumer is–he’s gonezo,” Trump told reporters. “I think he’s probably not going to run. It shows that he’s losing in every poll. Now, this is hard, you know, he wants to meet with me. Sort of hard to be with the guy after I make a statement like that, but I’m just giving the facts. I think Chuck is probably finished.”

Trump said he knows some “reasonable” Democrats he thinks would be good politicians, but said the odds are stacked against them as the far left continues to gain control of the party.

“I know some people, Democrats, that would be good, some good politicians, and some, you know, reasonable people, but I understand that they would not have a chance of, you know, getting even the concept of holding the torch. They’re not going to get it,” he noted. “But they have some people that I really believe they’re low-IQ people, they’re stupid people, and they seem to be leading the party. So we’ll see what happens.”

Trump then contrasted the state of the Democrat Party with that of the Republican Party.

“Look, the Republicans are strong. We have great leadership. We’re very strong in every way, and we’re going to keep it that way,” he said. “But we are really a strong party. You know, our party’s grown magnificently… Look at all the union votes I got. Nobody thought that was ever possible; look at the election where I won [the] popular vote. I won everything. I won all seven swing states.”

“If you win three or four swing states, you’re doing great. I won all seven by a lot. And I think the best thing when you look at districts 2,700 versus 525–that’s big,” he added. “That’s why the map shows all red. So we won in a tremendous landslide, and that’s because people like our policy. I guess they like me, but they like my policies: strong borders, good education, low taxes. You know, in the Great Big Beautiful Bill, we got the biggest tax cut in history. Not only no tax on tips, no tax on Social Security, no tax on overtime; we got the biggest tax cut in the history of our country in the bill that we just approved. And I think people see that and they like it, and that’s why we’re doing well, but they are not. They do not have leadership.”