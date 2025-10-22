An illegal alien child rapist received thousands in taxpayer-funded Medicaid benefits, Health and Human Services (HHS) reveals, as Democrats and the establishment media claim that illegal aliens cannot receive such healthcare benefits.

United States Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Jim O’Neill on Wednesday posted the case of 38-year-old illegal alien Jose Trinidad Arreola-Ortega of Mexico, who was convicted of raping a young child in Kentucky.

Despite the conviction, Arreola-Ortega was able to secure nearly $7,300 in taxpayer-funded Medicaid benefits.

“Democrats are demanding continued funding for Arreola-Ortega’s Medicaid as a condition for reopening the government and paying the hardworking public servants at my department,” O’Neill wrote on X.

Arreola-Ortega was arrested in Jessamine County, Kentucky, in June of this year by Immigration and Customs (ICE) agents after having been convicted of child rape.

“The Democrats want to force American workers to pay for free health care for criminal illegal aliens, including murderers and rapists,” O’Neill wrote on X. “To get their way, they’re making scientists and others at my department work without pay by shutting down the government.”

Earlier this month, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) claimed that illegal aliens had no way of securing taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits like Medicaid.

