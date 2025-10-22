Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are arresting what officials call “the worst of the worst” illegal aliens throughout the United States despite a continuing government shutdown.

“Our brave ICE law enforcement officers are heroes who risk their lives to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Yesterday’s arrests included illegal aliens and gang members convicted of heinous crimes including the sexual assault of a child, negligent homicide, assault, and carjacking. Nothing will deter ICE from making America safe again. Not the Democrats’ government shutdown, terrorist attacks against them, or even bounties for their murders. [Emphasis added]

Among the illegal aliens ICE arrested is Angel Gabriel Ramirez-Robles of Mexico, who was previously convicted for sexual assault of a child in Hidalgo County, Texas.

Likewise, ICE arrested Francisco Felipe-Juan of Guatemala, who was previously convicted for criminally negligent homicide, second-degree assault, and third-degree assault in DeKalb County, Alabama, as well as Everado Garcia-Martinez of Mexico, who is a Barrio Van Nuys gang member previously convicted for carjacking and evading a peace officer in Van Nuys, California.

Antonio Cervantes-Barberena of Mexico was arrested by ICE agents after having been convicted of distributing cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana in Iowa.

ICE agents also arrested Nancy Zuleira Aviles-Gomez of Mexico, who has been convicted of escaping custody in Louisville, Kentucky.

