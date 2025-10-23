Cash-Strapped California Spends $140 Million to Shore Up Planned Parenthood Abortion Clinics

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Thursday that the cash-strapped state will be spending — “investing” — $140 million on Planned Parenthood abortion clinics to compensate for lost federal spending.

Under the Hyde Amendment, federal dollars cannot be used to fund abortions. However, Planned Parenthood had received federal funding for other purposes — money critics said was “fungible.”

President Donald Trump cut off all federal funding to Planned Parenthood under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed earlier this year. Planned Parenthood has failed, thus far, to reinstate funding through the courts.

So California, under Newsom’s vociferously pro-abortion administration, is stepping in to pay the bills.

Newsom said in a press statement on Thursday: “California is a reproductive freedom state, and this latest investment continues to show our belief in protecting access to essential health care in times of distress. Trump’s efforts to defund Planned Parenthood put all our communities at risk as people seek basic health care from these community providers.”

His office added:

As President Trump continues to attack California, including defunding Planned Parenthood health centers nationwide in his Big Beautiful Betrayal (HR-1), Governor Gavin Newsom today announced investments of over $140 million in state funding to support these critical health care centers and access points to life-saving care and treatment for millions of Californians. … California’s Planned Parenthood affiliates operate more than 100 health centers across the Golden State, providing more than a million patient visits a year to Californians in search of basic health care needs. In 2026, Governor Newsom and legislative leaders intend to identify additional resources so Planned Parenthood health centers can continue to provide critical services to Californians. California is committed to standing with Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California through ongoing political attacks by President Trump’s Administration and Republicans in Congress.

California has suffered budget deficits for the past two years, after squandering record budget surpluses. The most recent budget deficit was $12 billion, leading state legislators to cut spending on several programs.

But Newsom found $140 million for Planned Parenthood — as well as $251 million for the special election he is holding that he hopes will ratify a gerrymandered congressional map Democrats drew behind closed doors.

