Coca-Cola will be selling soda pop made with cane sugar in the United States as the food industry moves to take part in President Donald Trump’s efforts to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA).

A company spokesperson told the New York Post that starting this fall, the brand will be selling “a new 12-oz single-serve glass bottle in select U.S. markets, offering consumers a classic and timeless way to enjoy their Coca-Cola Original Taste made with U.S. cane sugar,” the outlet said Wednesday.

In July, President Donald Trump said Coca-Cola revealed it agreed to begin using cane sugar, according to Breitbart News.

“I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better,” he wrote in a social media post.

Per Food & Wine, cane sugar is usually less processed than granulated sugar. Cane sugar is more golden, its granules are bigger, and it has more of a molasses taste.

Cane sugar does not dissolve as easily as granulated white sugar, and its crystals tend to hold their shape when heated, which can have a big payoff in certain baked goods. … In baking, you don’t want to substitute cane sugar for granulated sugar unless you’re seeking the sugary crunch and extra molasses flavor of raw cane sugar. That said, if you want to experiment, you can swap cane sugar 1:1 for granulated sugar.

The same month of Trump’s announcement, Steak ‘n Shake said it will be offering Coca-Cola with cane sugar in glass bottles, according to Breitbart News.

“Starting August 1, Steak ‘n Shake will offer Coca-Cola with real cane sugar in glass bottles. America deserves the best! We continue on our MAHA journey…” the restaurant chain wrote in a social media post:

Coca-Cola already uses cane sugar in some of its other beverages and switched to high-fructose corn syrup in soft drinks several years ago.

However, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has called the syrup “poison,” saying it was linked to the obesity and diabetes epidemics.

“If you’re going to drink Coca-Cola, drink a Mexican Coke because they don’t have it in it,” he stated.