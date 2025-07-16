Trump: Coca-Cola to Start ‘Using Real Cane Sugar in Coke’ in U.S.

President Donald Trump revealed that Coca-Cola had agreed to start “using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke” in the United States, adding that “it’s just better.”

“I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better.”

The ingredients of Coca-Cola Original consist of carbonated water, high-fructose corn syrup, and caramel color, among others, according to Coca-Cola’s website.

Coca-Cola Caffeine Free products consist of ingredients such as; carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, and caramel color,” as well.

In comparison, in countries such as Mexico and the United Kingdom, Coca-Cola products contain cane sugar, the New York Post reported.

Trump’s announcement comes as, under the Trump administration and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., several food companies such as J.M. Smucker Co., Nestlé, and Kraft Heinz have previously announced that they will be working to remove artificial dyes from their products over the course of the next several years.

As Breitbart News reported, candy company Mars Inc. also confirmed that it had stopped making Skittles with titanium dioxide, which is a food additive that is used to whiten foods and products such as toothpaste.

On Tuesday, the White House celebrated how more than two dozen major food companies had made the commitment to making changes to how their products were being made and what ingredients were in them.