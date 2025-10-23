A RealClearPolitics article details how former President Joe Biden’s (D) U.S. Secret Service was steeped in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices and other troubles, including the reported issue of a plus-size agent.

The article, published Wednesday, said current U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran is working to recover the agency’s reputation after two assassination attempts on President Donald Trump during his 2024 campaign.

The outlet noted that former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle had pushed an initiative under Biden “to make the federal government a DEI model for the nation.”

Cheatle resigned from her post in July 2024 after being unable or unwilling to answer questions from lawmakers on how the agency failed to prevent the assassination attempt against Trump as he spoke during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Breitbart News reported at the time.

The RealClearPolitics article offered further insight into the DEI push at the agency during the Biden administration, highlighting a reported “overweight female agent” who was also a plus-size model:

Under Cheatle’s leadership, DEI had become so normalized that an overweight female agent who never passed her physical fitness tests was not only retained on staff – she was allowed to moonlight as a model. The agent, who was featured in a magazine profile, traded on her job in federal law enforcement and hinted at her Secret Service position in a photo shoot labeled, “Undercover, But Never Underdressed.” The female agent, who bills herself as a “nationally published curve model, plus-size fashion and fitness influencer, and body-positive advocate” on social media, was assigned to protect Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, in New York. After several failed attempts to pass a physical fitness test, the agent was placed in the Special Services Division, which handles support functions for the agency, including the maintenance of the armored vehicle fleet and the screening of mail and packages for the White House complex, according to four sources in the Secret Service community.

The Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump released its final report in December, finding there were “failures in the planning, execution, and leadership” of the U.S. Secret Service, Breitbart News reported at the time.

In September 2025 the agency put one of its agents on administrative leave and revoked his security clearance following a social media post about Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination on September 10, Breitbart News reported:

Anthony Pough, identified by Real Clear Politics as a current Secret Service agent, posted Wednesday that Kirk had “spewed hate and racism on his show” and added, “At the end of the day, you answer to GOD and speak things into existence. You can only circumvent karma, she doesn’t leave.” The post, which circulated within the Secret Service community, drew alarm from colleagues, one of whom told Real Clear Politics that the comments were troubling for someone sworn to protect the rights of all Americans, including their political speech.

The agency recently arrested a man accused of trying to scale the White House fence while Trump was in residence, Breitbart News reported September 29.