A current Secret Service agent believes that Charlie Kirk deserved the assassin’s bullet that took his life.

Anthony Pough, in a Facebook post shared by Susan Crabtree of Real Clear Politics identifying Pough as a Secret Service Agent, said karma is to blame – or credit – for Kirk’s slaying.

“If you are Mourning this guy .. delete me,” the post reads, referencing Kirk. “He spewed hate and racism on his show.”

He added, “At the end of the day, you answer to GOD and speak things into existence. You can only circumvent karma, she doesnt [sic] leave.”

Crabtree reported that Pough’s post is circulating throughout the Secret Service community, with Pough’s comments shocking other agents of the organization tasked with protecting the lives of President Donald Trump and other high-level government officials.

“If that’s all it takes to set you off, that’s dangerous to have around,” one source in the Secret Service community told Real Clear Politics about the agent’s post. “I’m mostly concerned about the morals of a person sworn to protect the rights of others to engage in politics and exercise free speech, celebrating the death of someone exercising those same rights.”

Pough’s social media has included other posts negative about Trump, his administration, and its policies, Crabtree reported, adding that Pough, who is in Phase 2 of his career, is not on a detail that would be regularly charged with protecting the president.

Despite that, agents from other assignments are routinely pulled to cover large events needing additional levels of security, including events with Trump attending.

The Secret Service has been under fire since a would-be assassin struck then-candidate Trump on the campaign trail at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, with Congress holding multiple hearings and the director resigning under pressure.

