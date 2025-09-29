Secret Service Arrests Man Attempting to Scale White House Fence

The U.S. Secret Service on Monday arrested a man allegedly attempting to scale the White House fence while President Donald Trump was in residence.

Photos shared online showed the man wearing a blazer and blue-tinted sunglasses as authorities escorted him away in handcuffs.

A U.S. Secret Service spokesperson said that the man was arrested by agents for “unlawful entry.”

“An individual scaled the fence on the southeast side of the U.S. Treasury Building and was arrested by U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers for unlawful entry,” the spokesperson said. “He was subsequently transported to Metropolitan Police Department’s 2nd District for processing. There was no impact to our protective operations.”

According to the Daily Mail, the trespass occurred “as a group of protesters in Washington DC railed against the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

It remains unknown if the man posed any threat to President Trump or intended to harm Benjamin Netanyahu.

The last serious breach of White House security occurred during the Biden administration in 2023 when 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula crashed a U-Haul truck into a security fence. A Nazi flag was recovered from the vehicle, and he later told investigators that he intended to kill then-President Joe Biden.

In 2014, during the Obama administration, Iraq war veteran Omar J. Gonzalez, armed with a pocket knife, jumped the fence and penetrated the executive mansion before agents finally subdued him. As the Guardian reported at the time, the intrusion was a massive breach of security that led to several reforms.

“Witnesses have told the House oversight committee that Omar Gonzalez overpowered an officer at the front door and was not stopped until he reached a separate room toward the back of the White House,” wrote the Guardian.

“After running past a stairway leading to the first family’s living quarters, Gonzalez, a former army sniper, sprinted the 80-foot length of the East Room and was finally apprehended at the doorway to the Green Room – another formal room overlooking the South Lawn,” it added.

President Donald Trump has survived two assassination attempts.

