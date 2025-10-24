AG Pam Bondi Warns Pelosi, Democrats for Threatening ICE Officers

Top administration officials are warning Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, and other wealthy Democratic Party politicians they face arrest if they resist the federal enforcement of Congress’s deportation laws.

“You cannot disclose the identity of a federal agent, where they live [or of] anything that can harm them,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said late Thursday, after the Democrats threatened to arrest or expose officers in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE).

“Pelosi got a letter today from Deputy Attorney General Toddd Blanche. So did Brooke Jenkins, that DA [District Attorney] in San Francisco,” Bondi said.

“We will not tolerate threats to arrest federal agents engaged in enforcing immigration laws enacted by Congress,” warned Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. “If you touch our agents, you’ll be arrested,” said Essayli, who is the top Justice Department official in Central California and Los Angeles.

The DOJ response came after Pelosi threatened ICE agents.

RELATED — Tom Homan to Sanctuary Democrats Fighting ICE: “You’re Welcome”

“While the president may enjoy absolute immunity courtesy of his rogue Supreme Court, those who operate under his orders do not,” she wrote in a Wednesday statement. “Our state and local authorities may arrest federal agents if they break California law — and if they are convicted, the president cannot pardon them.”

The warning was also sent to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Priztker is also threatening action against ICE. “They’re literally racially profiling … we think [they] ought to be held accountable,” he told Fox News

“Pritzker? Same ball game with him,” Bondi responded, also on Fox News.

“Careful, [Illinois] @GovPritzker – this applies to you too,” said a tweet from Todd Blanche, the Deputy Attorney. General. “Federal law. Federal authority. Federal consequences.”

In Chicago, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Thursday a local plan to track and expose ICE agents amid a progressive-led resistance to their enforcement of federal laws.

RELATED: Go Ahead and Try to Arrest ICE Agents!

It appears she is” violating the law,” Bondi said. “She will be getting a letter from us tomorrow [Friday] to preserve anything she’s done … to make sure she’s not violating the law.

In the DoJ letter, Bondi said:

We told them “Preserve your emails, preserve everything you have on this topic, because if you are telling people to arrest our ICE officcers, our federal agents, you cannot do that, you’re impeding an investigation,” And we will charge them if they are violating the law.

“No one is allowed to touch a [federal] cop on my watch,” FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News. “If they participate in an [ICE tracking] scheme via an [software] app, they will find themselves in handcuffs.”

Essayli also warned far-left Sen. Scott Wiener (D-CA):

The coordinated federal pushback is a response to the massive resistance from Democrats to the enforced deportation of millions of illegal migrants.

Progressive Democrats defend the migrants because they cannot agree to recognize the civic distinction between citizens and economic migrants. This resistance is backed by local business groups, which use the migrants to provide cheap services — such as food delivery — to the upper-income customers who are a critical part of the Democrats’ voting bloc and donor base.

The migrants also serve a crucial civic role for upper-income Democrats who compete to display moral virtue by loudly supporting a subordinate victim class. Poor, unemployed, or drugged-out Americans cannot serve that subordinate role because they share equal legal and civic rights with the wealthy Democrats. But the illegal migrants rationally accept the subordinate role, partly because it helps them stay in the United States and gives their children a chance to rise in the world.

Pelosi displayed her preference for migrants over citizens in her Wednesday letter.

“The people of San Francisco will continue to stand with the patriotic immigrants who are the constant reinvigoration of America,” said Pelosi. “We will not be intimidated by politically motivated fear tactics.”

Trump’s legal allies also proposed to sue the Democrats for civil damages.