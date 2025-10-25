Indiana state Sen. Liz Brown spoke about the importance of redistricting efforts in the state during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday, and pointed out that conservative and Republican voices “are not being heard” in Washington, D.C.

While speaking with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, Brown was asked why Indiana needed to do redistricting and where things stood on the plan for redistricting.

“We need to realize that this is a bigger issue than just what representatives we’re sending out of the state of Indiana, because they are the nation’s representatives of the 435 that go to D.C. to represent us in Congress,” Brown said.

“The numbers are skewed. When you look at states like Massachusetts, Connecticut, 60 – 40 D’s to R’s, zero Republicans. Indiana, 60 – 40 R’s to D’s, we were sending two Democrats. So, whose voices are not being heard? Conservatives, Republican voices are not being heard in D.C. I think we’ve been asleep at the wheel,” Brown added.

Brown went on to explain that “legally” lawmakers in Indiana are unable to do anything until Indiana Gov. Mike Braun (R) calls them back in for a special session.

“Everyone in the process has been very respectful about it, and patient,” Brown said, adding that her understanding was that the 70 Republican representatives in Indiana’s House were “ready to go.”

“It’s just a matter of us getting the votes in the Senate, and I’m confident when the bill’s on the floor, that it’s going to pass,” Brown said.

Brown went on to explain how once the Indiana House and Senate passes the bill for redistricting in the state, Braun will sign it and lawmakers can also “put an emergency act inside the bill so that [it] becomes effective immediately.”

“It’s not complicated, it’s just a matter of the governor using the power he has to call us back, and us getting down there — and that takes some time…….to figure out, because we are part-time legislators, so people have jobs and obligations and things like that.”