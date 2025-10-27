Japan’s Prime Minister ‘Impressed and Inspired’ by Trump’s Historic Peace Deals

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae praised President Donald Trump’s diplomatic record during his visit to Tokyo, commending his leadership in securing ceasefire agreements in Asia and the Middle East as part of his ongoing international peace efforts.

Prime Minister Takaichi met with President Trump in Tokyo shortly after his meeting with Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace.

“As a matter of fact, Prime Minister Abe [Shinzo] often told me about your dynamic diplomacy. Most recently, Mr. President, succeeded in securing a ceasefire deal between Thailand and Cambodia, and contributed to ensuring peace in Asia,” she said. “Also, the deal you have recently achieved in the Middle East is an unprecedented, historic achievement.”

Takaichi emphasized that Trump’s recent accomplishments have brought visible results to global stability. “In such a short period of time, the world started to enjoy more peace on the ground, and in this context, I highly value your unwavering commitment towards peace and stability. I myself was so impressed and inspired by you, Mr. President,” she added.

The meeting follows a series of major international agreements reached by Trump in recent months, including peace accords between Israel and Hamas, Cambodia and Thailand, and between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The United States has also been credited with helping to mediate de-escalations between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as India and Pakistan, as part of what the White House has called the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.”

During his five-day trip to Asia, Trump highlighted his administration’s efforts to strengthen U.S. alliances and foster economic partnerships across the region. He attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Malaysia over the weekend, where he signed trade and minerals agreements with Malaysia, Thailand, and Cambodia, alongside the formal peace accord between Thailand and Cambodia. Trump is expected to continue his tour with stops in Japan and South Korea before concluding the week at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Trump’s meeting with Takaichi marks his first official engagement with Japan’s first female prime minister, who took office earlier this month after leading the Liberal Democratic Party to victory in parliament. Her government has signaled a desire to deepen security and economic cooperation with the United States, in line with the legacy of her mentor, former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.