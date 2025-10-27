Leftist Congressional Hopeful Manny Rutinel Reportedly Aligns with Radical Groups

Manny Rutinel, a leftist running in Colorado’s Eighth Congressional District, has reportedly aligned himself with radical groups and causes.

Rutinel, a Democrat state representative, hopes to unseat Republican incumbent Gabe Evans (R-CO) in what WIRED has said could be one of the 2026 midterm’s “most competitive races.” He has moved the race further to the left with many of his radical positions. His campaign has stated on social media that America needs new leaders to fight President Donald Trump, making his position abundantly clear.

Further, as reported by Town Hall, Rutinel has purportedly aligned himself with radical groups “which are openly hostile to U.S. immigration enforcement, including one that circulated a Google folder titled ‘F*CK ICE’ with resources to help illegal immigrants avoid arrest.”

On that front, he also backed a letter calling for the release of illegal immigrant Jeannette Vizquerra, who founded Abolish ICE Denver and has dodged deportation for years.

Breitbart News noted in March:

Vizguerra, who “sought sanctuary at a Denver church to avoid” being deported during President Donald Trump’s first term, was reportedly taken into custody by ICE agents on Monday evening, according to Denver7 News. … The outlet noted that Vizguerra has been living in the United States “for nearly 30 years” and has been “convicted of two misdemeanors.”

A man who appears to be Rutinel has also been spotted in one of socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s social media videos.

Posts from Rutinel’s account show he was in New York at that time.

“Manny Rutinel’s quest to be the Zohran Mamdani of House candidates proves just how disconnected he is from the people of Colorado’s 8th District,” National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesperson Zach Bannon said in a statement.

“His sprint to the far left will be rejected by Coloradans who value common sense, not socialism,” he added.

Evans won the district in 2024 with 49 percent of the vote, or 163,320 votes to the Democrat incumbent’s (Yadira Caraveo) 48.2 percent, or 160,871 votes.