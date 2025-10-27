Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), the number two highest-ranking Democrat in the U.S. Senate, recently admitted that the American Federation of Government Employees union calling for an end to the government shutdown could impact Democrats.

Reporter Burgess Everett, Congressional Bureau Chief for Semafor, announced on Monday that Durbin admitted the AFGE holds tremendous sway over Democrats.

“Sen. Durbin, No. 2 Democrat, says AFGE calling for end to shutdown ‘has a lot of impact,'” Burgess announced on X. “‘It’s something we will be discussing this week. I’m not announcing any change in my position at this time. They’re our friends. We take them seriously.’ Says he’d support bills to pay SNAP and air traffic controllers.”

As Breitbart News reported on Monday, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the largest union in the country representing federal employees, called for the passage of a clean continuing resolution (CR) while “calling on lawmakers to end the shutdown – precisely what Republicans have continued to call for and pass.”

Everett Kelley, AFGE’s national president, wrote in a post on Monday that “both political parties have made their point, and still there is no clear end in sight.”

“Today I’m making mine: it’s time to pass a clean continuing resolution and end this shutdown today. No half measures, and no gamesmanship. Put every single federal worker back on the job with full back pay — today,” Kelley said, adding that “parents, caregivers, and veterans” are working without pay and “struggling to cover rent, groceries, gas and medicine because of political disagreements in Washington.”

“It’s long past time for our leaders to put aside partisan politics and embrace responsible government. A strong America requires a functioning government — one that pays its bills, honors its commitments, and treats its workforce with respect by paying them on time,” Everett wrote.

