Shock: Gavin Newsom Hints at Presidential Run

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) hinted Sunday that he will run for president in 2028, making a formal announcement after the 2026 midterm elections.

CBS News reported Sunday:

In an interview taped Thursday in San Jose, Newsom was asked whether he would give “serious thought” to a White House bid once next year’s midterm elections are over. “Yeah, I’d be lying otherwise,” Newsom replied. “I’d just be lying. And I’m not — I can’t do that.” Newsom, whose term ends in January 2027 and is prevented from running again due to term limits, cautioned that any decision is years away.

Newsom’s posture toward the Trump administration, in which he has sacrificed potentially $40 billion in ire relief for the sake of trolling President Donald Trump on social media and suing to stop his administration’s policies, can only be explained by his presidential ambitions and his desire to show Democratic Party primary voters that he can fight.

He took the opposite approach in 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, when he was at great pains to show how well he was working with the Trump administration, in the hope of gaining more assistance.

Newsom and rivals like Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker are engaged in a “race to the bottom,” both in terms of rhetoric and governing performance, gambling on the idea that Democratic Party primary voters will prefer a candidate who fights over a candidate who can show a record of positive achievements in public life.

The California governor, despite facing massive state budget deficits for two consecutive years, has managed to find $50 million for legal attacks on the Trump administration; $140 to bail out Planned Parenthood; and $251 million for a special election to gerrymander California’s congressional districts to help Democrats.

Newsom has little to show for seven years at the helm of California government. His state leads the nation in unemployment and in poverty, despite having a wealthy tax base in coastal areas (some burned by wildfires).

