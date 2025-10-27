Trump Highlights His ‘Great Love’ and ‘Respect of Japan’

President Donald Trump revealed during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae on Monday that he has “always had a great love of Japan,” adding that he also has “great respect” for Japan.

“I have always had a great love of Japan and a great respect of Japan, and I will say that this will be a relationship that will be stronger than ever before, and I look forward to working with you,” Trump said. “On behalf of our country, I want to just let you know, anytime you have any question, any doubt, anything you want, any favors you need, anything I can do to help Japan, we will be there. We are an ally at the strongest level.”

Trump’s visit to Japan comes after Takaichi, who is Japan’s first female prime minister, won a “historic vote.”

Breitbart News’s Simon Kent reported that Takaichi, a conservative, who is “also the first woman to lead the dominant Liberal Democratic Party,” also “opposes same-sex marriage and allowing separate surnames for married couples”:

Takaichi is also the first woman to lead the dominant Liberal Democratic Party that has forged Japan’s postwar politics. She won 237 votes from MPs in the 465-seat lower house following a breakthrough coalition deal by her party 24 hours earlier. The former TV presenter and professed deep admirer of Margaret Thatcher leads a new ruling coalition is expected to discuss an increase in defense spending, potential tax cuts and consider a push to restart Japan’s suspended nuclear power plants, the Financial Times reports. She also stands with the imperial family’s male-only succession and opposes same-sex marriage and allowing separate surnames for married couples.

During the meeting, Trump also noted that the late former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo had spoken “so well of” Takaichi, and Trump went on to congratulate her.

“Shinzo Abe was a great friend of mine,” Trump said, adding that the former prime minister “spoke so well of” Takaichi.

“I’m not surprised to see that you are now the Prime Minister, and he would be very happy to know that, and I congratulate you on behalf of the United States,” Trump added.