Vice President JD Vance confirmed that U.S. military personnel will be paid on Friday during the ongoing Democrat government shutdown, while warning that they are “not going to be able to pay everybody.”

When talking to reporters on Tuesday after a lunch with Senate Republicans, Vance expressed that the Trump administration believes they “can continue to pay the troops at least for now,” according to the Hill. Vance also noted that they are dealing with the issue of funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) expiring at the end of the month.

“Will the troops get paid on Friday? Yes, we believe that we can continue to pay the troops on Friday,” Vance said. “Unfortunately, we’re not going to be able to pay everybody, because we’ve been handed a very bad hand by the Democrats.”

Vance’s comments come as billionaire Timothy Mellon, a Trump ally, was identified as being the person who donated $130 million to the government in order for U.S. military troops to be paid during the shutdown.

Breitbart News’s Jasmyn Jordan reported that “two individuals familiar with the transaction identified” Mellon as being behind the $130 million donation to the Department of War:

A private donation totaling $130 million has been made to the Department of War to cover the salaries and benefits of active-duty service members as the shutdown continues into its fourth week. Two individuals familiar with the transaction identified the donor as Timothy Mellon, heir to the Mellon banking fortune and a major backer of President Donald Trump’s political efforts.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell also confirmed that the Department of War had “accepted an anonymous donation of $130 million under its general gift acceptance authority.”

Mellon’s donation to pay U.S. military personnel came as Trump had made several efforts to ensure that military troops received their paychecks on October 15.

In a post on Truth Social from October 11, Trump directed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth “to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th.”

“We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS,” Trump added. “I will not allow the Democrats to hold our Military, and the entire Security of our Nation, HOSTAGE, with their dangerous Government Shutdown.”

In a memorandum signed on October 15, Trump also directed Hegseth to work “in coordination with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget” to use any appropriation funding available in order to ensure that military personnel were paid.

“This potential outcome presents a serious and unacceptable threat to military readiness and the ability of our Armed Forces to protect and defend our Nation,” the memorandum said.