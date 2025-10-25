Reclusive billionaire and longtime Trump ally Timothy Mellon has been identified as the anonymous donor who contributed $130 million to the federal government to help pay U.S. military personnel during the ongoing Democrat-led government shutdown.

A private donation totaling $130 million has been made to the Department of War to cover the salaries and benefits of active-duty service members as the shutdown continues into its fourth week. Two individuals familiar with the transaction identified the donor as Timothy Mellon, heir to the Mellon banking fortune and a major backer of President Donald Trump’s political efforts.

President Trump first announced the donation Thursday evening, describing the contributor only as a “patriot” and a “friend” who wished to remain unnamed. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One Friday, the president again declined to disclose the donor’s identity, emphasizing that the individual “doesn’t want publicity” and “prefers that his name not be mentioned.”

The Pentagon confirmed the contribution Friday, with spokesman Sean Parnell stating that “the Department of War accepted an anonymous donation of $130 million under its general gift acceptance authority.” He added that the money was provided “on the condition that it be used to offset the cost of service members’ salaries and benefits.”

Mellon, who resides primarily in Wyoming, is the grandson of former Treasury Secretary Andrew W. Mellon and has become one of the nation’s most prolific political donors. While he kept a low profile for decades, Mellon has in recent years emerged as one of Trump’s largest financial supporters, giving tens of millions of dollars to super PACs backing the president’s campaigns. Last year, he contributed $50 million to a pro-Trump committee — one of the largest single political donations on record.

The Trump administration has taken several steps to ensure military and law enforcement personnel continue receiving pay during the Democrat shutdown, which began October 1 after Senate Democrats rejected a clean continuing resolution to maintain government funding. On October 15, Trump directed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to coordinate with the Office of Management and Budget to use available appropriations to pay troops, calling missed paychecks for service members “unacceptable.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, the administration has also arranged to continue payments for Department of Homeland Security officers and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said earlier this month that “more than 70,000 sworn law enforcement officers” would receive full back pay despite congressional inaction.

The Pentagon’s acceptance of Mellon’s donation is believed to be the first of its kind in modern history. However, some budget officials have raised questions about whether private contributions to fund military pay could conflict with the Antideficiency Act, which restricts agencies from spending beyond congressional appropriations.

For now, the donation provides temporary relief to the more than 1.3 million active-duty service members affected by the shutdown. Congressional leaders have yet to reach an agreement to reopen the government, even as financial pressures mount on military families and civilian defense workers.

President Trump again praised the donor’s action Friday. “He’s a great American citizen,” Trump said. “A substantial man who loves his country and our troops.”