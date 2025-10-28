Republicans Move to Codify Trump Crackdown on Illegal Alien Truckers

Republicans have introduced legislation that would combat the number of illegal aliens operating commercial trucks in the U.S.

“Allowing illegal aliens to operate commercial trucks on our roads is reckless, dangerous, and unacceptable,” Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL), who introduced the Stop Aliens from Evading Driving Laws (SAFE) Act in September, said.

The SAFE Act would bar federal funds to any state that issues licenses to illegal aliens and hold states accountable for the commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) issued in the state, as well as directing federal officials to maintain a public compliance database that tracks every state.

“My SAFE Driving Laws Act will enforce accountability by cutting off federal transportation funds to any state that hands out CDLs or standard driver’s licenses to illegal aliens or fails to share immigration enforcement data with federal authorities,” the Illinois Republican continued.

In September, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said it would remove nearly 200,000 illegal foreign drivers from the highways.

Illegal aliens driving trucks became a focal point when Harjinder Singh, an Indian national living unlawfully in the United States, allegedly took an unlawful U-turn on a Florida highway, killing three people in a car that smashed into his tractor trailer. On Tuesday, Jashanpreet Singh, another illegal Indian migrant, allegedly drove into multiple vehicles on a California highway while under the influence of drugs.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that reinstated English proficiency laws for truckers.

Other lawmakers, such as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), and Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) proposed the Secure Commercial Driver Licensing Act of 2025 to prevent illegal aliens from obtaining commercial driver’s licenses.

“If you drive a truck in the United States, you should be able to speak English fluently. This protects our law enforcement officers and the general public. This is not only about safety and efficiency – it’s just commonsense. Whether taking their kids to school, driving to work, or going to the grocery store, Americans shouldn’t feel in danger every time they get on the road,” Tuberville said in a statement.