Donald Trump Cuts China Tariffs as the Country Opens Up to U.S. Agriculture

President Donald Trump is cutting tariffs on China after the country agreed to open up to United States Agriculture, the commander-in-chief detailed in a Truth Social post.

Trump met with dictator Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in South Korea on Thursday where they held deliberations on what foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun described as “strategic and long-term issues.”

Trump provided an update after the meeting, describing it as “truly great.”

“There is enormous respect between our two Countries, and that will only be enhanced with what just took place. We agreed on many things, with others, even of high importance, being very close to resolved,” Trump said, noting that Xi “authorized China to begin the purchase of massive amounts of Soybeans, Sorghum, and other Farm products” from the U.S.

This is particularly significant, as Breitbart News recently reported that China, “usually the biggest customer for American soybeans, largely halted its purchases in May as the trade dispute heated up.”

“Our Farmers will be very happy! In fact, as I said once before during my first Administration, Farmers should immediately go out and buy more land and larger tractors. I would like to thank President Xi for this!” Trump said in the Truth Social post.

“Additionally, China has agreed to continue the flow of Rare Earth, Critical Minerals, Magnets, etc., openly and freely,” he said, revealing that China said it will work “diligently with us to stop the flow of Fentanyl into our Country.”

“They will help us end the Fentanyl Crisis. China also agreed that they will begin the process of purchasing American Energy. In fact, a very large scale transaction may take place concerning the purchase of Oil and Gas from the Great State of Alaska. Chris Wright, Doug Burgum, and our respective Energy teams will be meeting to see if such an Energy Deal can be worked out,” Trump continued, explaining that the agreements made will lead to prosperity and security for “millions” of Americans.

Trump added that he is now heading back to Washington, DC, and thanked other countries — including Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea — for “being so generous, gracious, and hospitable.”

“Also, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, who were at the Dinner last night hosted by His Excellency Lee Jae Myung. Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are being brought into our Country because of them. Our Nation is Strong, Respected, and Admired Again and, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!” Trump added.