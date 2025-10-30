ICE Arrests Over 145 Illegal Alien Truck Drivers on Indiana Highways

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in coordination with the Indiana State Police, arrested more than 145 illegal aliens driving semi-trucks — over 40 of which had been issued Commercial Driver’s Licenses.

On Thursday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced that, thanks to ICE’s 287(g) agreement with the Indiana State Police, more than 220 illegal aliens were arrested on the Hoosier State’s highways in recent weeks.

Of those arrests, 146 illegal aliens were driving semi-trucks and more than 40 had been issued Commercial Driver’s Licenses. The states that issued the most Commercial Driver’s Licenses were Illinois, California, and New York — all sanctuary states.

“Far too many innocent Americans have been killed by illegal aliens driving semi-trucks and big rigs,” Noem said in a statement:

And yet, sanctuary states around the country have been issuing illegal aliens commercial driver’s licenses. The Trump Administration is ending the chaos.Thanks to President Trump, Operation Midway Blitz has already removed over 140 illegal alien truck drivers in Indiana. The brave men and women of ICE and the Indiana State Police are working nonstop to get criminal illegal aliens out of our communities and off our roads. [Emphasis added]

Some of the illegal aliens arrested in the sting, part of Operation Midway Blitz, had been convicted of drunk driving, drug trafficking, theft, burglary, assault, child abuse, domestic violence, prostitution, and fraud.

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said Operation Midway Blitz is specifically geared at targeting illegal aliens with heinous criminal backgrounds in the sanctuary state of Illinois.

“Sanctuary policies like those in Illinois sadly don’t recognize borders, and ICE and the Indiana State Police have successfully arrested hundreds of illegal alien truck drivers who should not be operating on our highways,” Lyons said in a statement.

“In recent weeks, we have seen illegal semi-truck drivers responsible for significant loss of life across the country,” Lyons said. “This was preventable, and that is precisely why we are working to ensure this doesn’t happen in Indiana or Illinois.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.