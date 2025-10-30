JD Vance on Thomas Massie: Every Time We’ve Needed His Vote ‘He Has Been Completely Unwilling to Provide It’

Every time Republicans have needed Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) for a vote, “he has been completely unwilling to provide it,” Vice President JD Vance said during a Turning Point USA event at Ole Miss.

“Having your own opinions is one thing. Voting against the party on every single issue, you’re eventually going to make too many enemies, and that is the problem that Thomas has had,” Vance told the crowd.

“It’s not one issue. It’s not three or four issues. It’s that every time that we’ve needed Thomas for a vote, he has been completely unwilling to provide it,” he said.

That is why, Vance continued, President Donald Trump has given up on Massie and backed a primary challenger against him.

“It’s because we can never count on him for some of the most difficult votes. I wish that that weren’t the case. I say that as somebody who’s known Thomas well before I got into politics, but politics is politics, and when you always vote against the party, you can’t expect the party to actually back [you],” Vance added.

Trump has since endorsed Massie challenger Ed Gallrein who told Breitbart News Saturday that Massie has served as a “roadblock” for the entire Trump agenda.

“What we’ve witnessed here under this era of President Trump’s leadership is that our Kentucky core congressman that has our voice — was entrusted with our voice in Washington — has become a roadblock to the agenda that we overwhelmingly voted for and need because the contours are the same coming out of the failed presidency of Joe Biden, similar to Jimmy Carter, that history will soon punish us if we don’t take advantage of this opportunity to restore our nation to greatness, facing both the domestic and external global challenges,” said Gallrein, a generational farmer who served as a Navy SEAL and Army Ranger officer.

He added that Massie serves as a case study for term limits.

“And he’s one of those typical hypocritical, you know, politicians — term limits for thee but not for me. He’s asking for an eighth term for the voice of Kentucky four,” he said, adding that Massie “reflects the voice of AOC more than he does Kentucky four.”