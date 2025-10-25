Exclusive — Trump-Endorsed Ed Gallrein: Thomas Massie a ‘Roadblock’ to the Agenda Americans Voted For

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is a “roadblock” to the Trump agenda that Americans overwhelmingly voted for, Trump-endorsed Massie challenger Ed Gallrein said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Gallrein, a generational farmer who served as a Navy SEAL and Army Ranger officer, discussed his recent entry into the race and explained the disconnect Kentuckians are feeling with their current representative, Massie.

“What we’ve witnessed here under this era of President Trump’s leadership is that our Kentucky core congressman that has our voice — was entrusted with our voice in Washington — has become a roadblock to the agenda that we overwhelmingly voted for and need because the contours are the same coming out of the failed presidency of Joe Biden, similar to Jimmy Carter, that history will soon punish us if we don’t take advantage of this opportunity to restore our nation to greatness, facing both the domestic and external global challenges,” Gallrein said. “We are at a volatile period in history.”

Gallrein said Kentuckians hold that sentiment, noting that Massie is the “case study for term limits.”

“And he’s one of those typical hypocritical, you know, politicians — term limits for thee but not for me. He’s asking for an eighth term for the voice of Kentucky four,” he said, explaining that Massie “reflects the voice of AOC more than he does Kentucky four.”

“He has illuminated himself as a roadblock to the agenda that we voted for in Kentucky,” he continued, pointing to indication that Massie is “now being funded — and he’s pursuing it actively — by the Democratic Socialists of America, the same group that funds AOC and her squad and other anti-American politicians through the Integrity Political Action Committee”

He has taken their money, Gallrein continued, and has aligned with their agenda.

LISTEN:

“And he hasn’t burned the bridges to get the solutions. He has obliterated the bridges. Nobody’s going to return his call but AOC, so with respect to that, he’s hurting us,” the congressional hopeful said.

He continued by reminding voters that Massie is vying for an eighth term “as a career politician.”

“So I’m asking the folks in Kentucky… you’re going to have a choice. Do you want a native Kentuckian, a generational farmer, a Navy Seal, Army Ranger officer, to go be your champion in Washington, DC, to advance the President’s agenda, to find solutions? Or do you want to keep sending somebody that finds a problem for every solution,” Gallrein asked, adding that Massie is bad for farmers as he “votes against every farm bill.”

“He never has a better idea to make it better,” he said. “He just votes against it.”

